Bihar Opinion Poll: 61% People Say BJP & LJP Have a ‘Secret Deal’

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and its complicated relationship with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged as one of the biggest X-factors in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Paswan has been attacking NDA's CM candidate Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign and has fielded candidates against the alliance constituents Janata Dal (United), Hindustan Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insan Parishad, while supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in all the seats it is contesting, except a handful.

And speculation is rife that the LJP and BJP have a secret understanding.

If the latest survey by CVoter is to be believed, a majority of Bihar's voters also believe so.