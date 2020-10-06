Hidden Deal in Bihar Polls? BJP Leaders to Contest on LJP Tickets

Observers say that it is highly unlikely that either of these three veteran BJP leaders would rebel from their own party and that their shift to the LJP may have the leadership’s blessings.

Obviously such “deals” cannot be proven. Sources within the JD(U) say that the party will insist that the BJP takes a strict view of such “rebels” and it is likely that the party may be forced to issue a public statement against them.

But what is known is that there was a great deal of resentment among BJP cadres and supporters when these three seats and a few others were given to the JD(U).

So when it comes to the election itself, it is quite likely that a large chunk of BJP cadres may end up campaigning for LJP candidates in these seats and, in effect, against the JD(U).

The two parties are contesting almost the same number of seats - with JD(U) getting 122 seats for itself and the Hindustan Awam Morcha and BJP getting 121 for itself and the Vikassheel Insan Party. So if BJP workers back LJP candidates in a number of seats, it would naturally affect the JD(U)‘s tally and help BJP become the bigger partner in the alliance. Eventually, this would lead to weakening of Nitish Kumar.