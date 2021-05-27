‘Misleading Campaign’: Lakshadweep Collector Backs Patel’s Actions

Amid mounting criticism against the contentious proposed regulations by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali who reached Kochi on Thursday, 27 May, met the media.

Defending the controversial regulations of the Union Territory’s administration, the Collector said that what is being witnessed is a ‘misleading campaign’. But notably, the Collector did not give valid reasons behind many of the new controversial regulations.