Lakhimpur Kheri: Pressure Mounting on Ajay Misra Teni. Is He on His Way Out?

The investigating officer of the SIT constituted to probe the incident has submitted a plea in Lakhimpur's CJM court, seeking addition of fresh charges under the Indian Penal Code against Teni's son Ashish Misra.

In his report, the investigating officer said that the Lakhimpur incident was 'not an act of negligence but a pre-planned one.'

Anyone with a remote understanding of the current state of politics in the state would agree that the SIT tightening the noose around Teni's son Ashish Misra, the main accused in the case, has the sanction and blessing of the people in power.