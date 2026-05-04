Kerala Assembly Election Results: Congress-Led UDF Crosses Halfway Mark

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has crossed the halfway mark of 71 seats in Kerala, leading in 82 constituencies as of 10:30 am, according to the latest Election Commission trends.

This puts the UDF in a strong position to form the next government, unseating the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was aiming for a third consecutive term.

According to Hindustan Times, the UDF’s performance aligns with exit poll projections that indicated a possible change in government. Most exit polls had estimated the UDF tally in the 70–90 seat range, while the LDF was expected to secure between 49 and 65 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was projected to have a limited impact, with predictions ranging from zero to four seats.

Initial trends indicated a closely fought contest between the LDF and UDF, but the UDF gradually gained a decisive lead as counting progressed.

In the run-up to counting day, exit poll analysis suggested that the UDF could benefit from anti-incumbency sentiments and community-based voting patterns. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, was expected to retain its stronghold in Malappuram, while support from the Christian community was anticipated to influence the results in central Kerala.

“We are very confident that it’s going to be a very scintillating victory and that is the wish of the people of Keralam and the decision of the people of Keralam that it should be the Congress-led UDF government that should be in power,” said Congress MP Jebi Mather, as quoted in official updates.

Midway through the counting, coverage revealed that the UDF had established leads in several key constituencies, including Paravur, Harippad, and Peravoor. High-profile candidates such as VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala were among those leading in their respective seats.

The counting process began at 8 am on 4 May, with results expected to be finalised by evening.