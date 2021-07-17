Yediyurappa's 'Resignation': BJP Offers Governorship, Plum Posts for Family

Even as BS Yediyurappa continues to deny the news of his resignation, which surfaced on Saturday, 17 July, the Karnataka chief minister may soon be given a "dignified exit" with a governorship in waiting. Discussions are on about offering Yediyurappa governorship of either Maharashtra or Telangana, sources in the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit told The Quint.

A day after Yediyurappa's meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 16 July, rumours were rife within Karnataka political circles that the chief minister has tendered his resignation.

The Quint had reported in June that the BJP has signalled an exit for Yediyurappa and is on the lookout for a strong contender to fill his shoes.