Bribery, Money Laundering: Fresh Complaint Against BS Yediyurappa

A fresh private complaint has been filed in a Bengaluru court pleading for a probe into allegations of bribery and money laundering against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, four members of his family and a government official. The complainant, social activist TJ Abraham, has accused the CM and others of accepting bribes in 2020 in exchange of clearances for a housing project.

Taking record of the private complaint filed by social activist T J Abraham on 4 June, the special court that hears cases against elected representatives, has posted the matter for hearing on 30 June.

Abraham, who frequently files cases against elected representatives, has named Yediyurappa, minister S T Somashekhar, IAS officer G C Prakash, Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Sashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, and a relative Sanjay Sree in his complaint.