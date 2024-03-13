Maharashtra BJP List: 6 MPs Replaced With Debutants, Sena-NCP Seats Untouched

In the list, six sitting MPs have been dropped by the party to be replaced by debutants in the Lok Sabha contest.

Jalgaon: Unmesh Patil dropped, Smita Wagh fielded:

Smita Wagh was dropped at the last minute in 2019 to field Unmesh Patil. Wagh is currently a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and has fomerly been the president of the state BJP's women's wing.

Akola: Sanjay Dhotre dropped, Anup Dhotre fielded:

One of the tallest leaders of the region, four-time MP and former Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre has been replaced by son Anup due to former's health concerns, sources said.

Mumbai North: Gopal Shetty dropped, Piyush Goyal fielded:

A two-time MLA and two-time Lok Sabha MP, Shetty has cleared the way for Goyal's maiden Lok Ssabha contest in what is considered to be a safe seat for the BJP. Except for 2004 and 2009, the BJP has held the seat since 1984.

Mumbai North East: Manoj Kotak dropped, Mihir Kotecha fielded:

First-time MP Kotak is being replaced by Kotecha, a first-time MLA from Mulund. In 2019, Kotecha won the seat by a whopping 56.43% votes, with the runner-up candidate being at 19%. In Mumbai, the BJP has three MPs in six Lok Sabha seats, two of which have been replaced.

Pune: Girish Bapat dropped, Muralidhar Mohol fielded:

First-time MP Girish Bapat is being replaced by former Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol. Mohol was reportedly chosen among several RSS leaders and former MPs in the race.

Beed: Pritam Munde dropped, Pankaja Munde fielded:

In Beed, Pankaja replaced younger sister and two-time MP Pritam for her maiden Lok Sabha contest, ending years of speculations of her being deliberately sidelined by the Maharashtra leadership. Both daughters of former Union Minister and BJP leader Gopinath Munde, Pankaja has twice been the MLA from Parli in 2004 and 2009, till she lost the seat to cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in 2019.