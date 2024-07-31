Meerut: 'My Skull Cap & Beard Were Enough For Kanwariyas To Beat Me'

This incident in Meerut is latest among the rising number of such cases which have taken place in the past 10 days across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Around 10:45 am on 26 July, Parvez along with his relatives was in a Honda Jazz where they had taken a U-turn at Partapur Chauraha. Parvez stated that it was when a tractor came in front of them and they stopped their car.

Right then, Parvez and his family claimed that the Kanwariyas placed the Kanwar behind their car.