Kanwariyas Attack School Bus: 2 Hindutva Activists Booked for Instigating Mob

A group of men dressed as 'Kanwariyas' (devotees on a pilgrimage to Haridwar) allegedly attacked a school bus in Haryana's Fatehabad district, on Tuesday, 30 July, after an altercation broke out between the bus driver and some pilgrims.

Videos of the said incident showed unidentified assailants pelting stones at the school bus, and hitting it with sticks and rods, around 9 AM on Tuesday, in Fatehabad's Ratia. The bus belonged to Akal Academy Ajitsar — a Sikh-organisation-run school and bore the name of the school in English and Punjabi languages.

Ratia Police booked 40-50 unidentified men for attacking the bus, along with two locals, Vikas Grover aka 'Vicky' and Sanju Jangra, for allegedly "instigating the mob", under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).