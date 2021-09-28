Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to Join Congress: What's in It For Them & Party?

The Congress has secured two high-profile inductions in Jignesh Mevani, who is an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam, and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar, who was till now with the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Both Mevani and Kumar will be joining the Congress on Tuesday, 28 September.

There's no doubt that Mevani and Kumar are both important young voices, known for their opposition to right-wing politics. A key role in Kumar's induction is said to have been played by Prashant Kishor who met the former JNUSU president at the residence of former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma.

It is quite likely that Mevani and Kumar would be a part of the Congress' campaign in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

But what will be the political impact of their entry?

This needs to be broken down into three parts: