Jignesh Mevani Detained in Ahmedabad Ahead of Protest Over Hathras

“UP Police failed to take prompt action in wake of crime. Neither was the offence registered, not were the accused apprehended. A judgment by the apex court says that if there is no immediate arrest or FIR, the concerned officers also become offenders. A case should be registered against them under the Atrocities Act. There is strong evidence to book this DM under the Atrocities Act. Justice wouldn't just mean, justice for the victim. A case should be registered against the DM,” he added.

Opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat, were seen at the protest on 2 October, while activists such Kanhaiya Kumar were among the demonstrators as well. Actor Swara Bhasker was present there, too and AAP MLA Atishi Marlena was also seen with CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)