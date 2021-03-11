Kamal Haasan’s MNM Releases Names of 70 Candidates for TN Polls

V Ponraj, a scientist who worked with late President APJ Abdul Kalam joined MNM last week as the vice-president of the party and will contest from Anna Nagar constituency, reported PTI.

Lyricist Snehan, who has written over 2,500 songs in the Tamil film industry is contesting from various constituencies across the state including Kancheepuram, Mettur, Erode, Coonoor, Avanashi (SC), Viralimalai, Bodinayakkanur, Nagercoil and Colachel, added the report.

25-year-old environmental activist and one of the youngest candidates in the party, Padmapriya will contest from Maduravoyal.