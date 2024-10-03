'I Wish Hindus Turn Violent': Meet Kamal Gautam, Voice of Radical Hindutva in HP

Events of the past few months have shown how the tide of Hindutva is on the rise in Himachal Pradesh - be it through the attacks on Muslim shopkeepers in Nahan and Solan to the protests against mosques in Shimla, Mandi and Solan.

Even sections of the ruling Congress seem to be trying to appease Hindutva outfits as was evident in PWD minister's Vikramaditya Singh's announcement of an Uttar Pradesh-style law instructing eateries to display the names and details of owners.

All this has been the result of an aggressive campaign by Hindutva outfits against Muslims coming from other states.

And one of the main architects of these protests is Kamal Gautam. Who is he and what is his role in the ongoing Hindutva surge in Himachal Pradesh? We will try and answer these questions in this profile.