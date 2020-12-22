Flyer Asking Muslims to Practice ‘Love Jihad’ Not Issued by PFI

A viral pamphlet urging Muslims to ‘indulge in Love Jihad’ and showing alleged ‘cash rewards’ to marry non-Muslim women is being shared on social media with the claim that the pamphlet has been issued by Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI).

However, we found red flags such as the logo of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah used in the flyer and the contact numbers starting with ‘+92’ which is Pakistan’s country code. Further, Anis Ahmed, PFI’s general secretary, denied that the organisation had issued such a flyer.