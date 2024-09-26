HP Goes Yogi Way, Tells Eateries to Show ID: Congress Govt Faces 2 Big Crises

(Reporting on communalism and hate crimes is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. You can become part of this by supporting our Uncovering Hate project.)

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 25 September issued orders that eateries in the state would now have to display the owners' names.

The announcement was made by the state's Public Works Department and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

"In Himachal Pradesh too, every eatery and fast-food cart will have to display the owner’s ID, so customers don’t face any sort of inconvenience. To this effect, an order has been passed in a meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote on Facebook.