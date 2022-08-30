After Soren's Meet, Jharkhand UPA MLAs To Fly to Raipur Amid Horse-Trading Fears
The MLAs will be staying at the Mayfair Resort in Raipur, where police will be deployed, as per sources.
After a closed-door meeting of the MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on Tuesday, 30 August, UPA legislators are headed to Raipur in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh where they will be put up in a resort amid fears of horse-trading, sources told The Quint.
Two buses carrying about 45 ruling coalition MLAs, including Soren, travelled from the CM's residence to Ranchi Airport.
"No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs," Soren was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The MLAs will be staying at the Mayfair Resort in Raipur, where police will be deployed, as per sources. Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of general guests into the resort.
Security has been tightened at the Raipur Airport as well. Sources said a special corridor has been arranged, through which the MLAs will reach their bus after landing at the airport in the non-BJP-ruled neighbouring state.
UPA MLAs Meet at Soren's Home
Earlier on Tuesday morning, UPA MLAs met at Soren's residence to discuss the political scenario in the state, as the Raj Bhavan maintains silence over the Election Commission's ruling on the CM's jeopardised MLA post.
Following a petition by the BJP, seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the EC conveyed its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on 25 August. The decision, however, has not yet been made official.
On 28 August, UPA constituents – the JMM, Congress, and the RJD – in a joint statement, accused the governor of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" announcing a decision on the CM's membership of the legislature. The UPA MLAs have requested the governor to clear the air, saying that they were ready to face any situation.
Soren's JMM is guarding itself against alleged attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.
The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet has been scheduled for 4 pm on 1 September.
