Gowda Joins NDA: Why JD-S & JD-U Changed Sides on the Issue They Split Years Ago

This complete U-turn from both the parties – the JD-U going from a BJP ally to now an opponent and JD-S doing the opposite –- is largely to do with the political trajectories of Nitish Kumar and the Deve Gowda family.

In a sense, both leaders faced the same dilemma. Both have been leaders with a national outlook and importance but with a regional base. Both leaders' choices were determined by the need to survive in a national polity that had increasingly come to centre around two national parties 1999 onwards – the BJP and the Congress.

For Nitish Kumar's multiple U-turns, read this piece on why he has switched sides so many times over the last one decade and how he managed to retain power while doing so.