‘File Replies to All Pleas’: HC Directs Centre On Jamia Violence
Delhi High Court adjourned all petitions relating to the police actions in Jamia Millia Islamia for a week.
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 13 July, adjourned all the petitions relating to the police actions in Jamia Millia Islamia university on the night of 15 December for a week, directing the Centre to make sure replies were filed to all of the pleas by students and other petitioners.
The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave time to the parties to file all remaining pleadings. Several petitioners have already filed rejoinders to the central government's replies to the petitions – they have alleged police brutality against the students of the university.
The police had entered the university campus after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens outside the university had allegedly turned violent.
The police claim that stones were thrown at them from inside the campus, and that some of those involved in the violence outside had then gone into the campus and hidden. They have also claimed that they were asked to enter the campus to deal with violence against some of the students by protesters.
Issues for the hearings, including questions of compensation as well as the need for an independent investigation, have been suggested by the petitioners, some of whom are being represented by leading senior advocates like Indira Jaising and Salman Khurshid. The matter will now be heard on 21 July.
