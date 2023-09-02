Addressing the elephant in the room, Rahul Gandhi raised the seat-sharing issue at the meet. While the previous two meetings were spent discussing the broad contours of the alliance, this particular meeting was focused on finalising concrete details. However, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury proposed that the discussion only be initiated and led by the coordination committee, to minimise confusion and the back-and-forth.

However, all party leaders agreed that a joint resolution must be passed stating that the alliance will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

The resolution passed by the coalition said that they will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections together "as far as possible" and that "seat sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give and take".

Moreover, sources said that the possibility of joint alliance rallies were also discussed and it was decided that two rallies will be held in each of the four regions of the country. The dates of these rallies will be announced next week.

The finalisation of the logo of INDIA was also on the agenda for the meet. A party leader said that none of the parties would want the alliance logo to be too similar to any one party’s existing logo and should be completely neutral. By the end, the time ran out and there couldn’t be a consensus on the various design possibilities. The logo is likely to be finalised and announced in the coming weeks.

Gandhi, however, said that since a logo is not being finalised today, a motto or tag line for the alliance must be decided. Sources said that it was Gandhi who pitched 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India' as the slogan, and was unanimously agreed upon. “The slogan had both Bharat and India incorporated, pre-empting any criticism from BJP,” a Congress leader said.

In July, after the alliance name was announced, BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the opposition alliance saying “India is not Bharat” and then went on to remove India from his Twitter (now X) bio and added Bharat instead.