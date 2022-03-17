Maya, Maurya and 'Muft' Ration: How SP Workers in UP Are Decoding the Defeat

Akhilesh Yadav has barely made any public appearance since the defeat. He has not he held any press conference either. Media reports of Akhilesh vacating the Karhal assembly seat for Swami Prasad Maurya has made the cadre, trying to come to terms with the defeat, jittery.

"He (Akhilesh) should retain the seat and become the leader of opposition in the assembly. To defeat a party (BJP) which has aggressively shown its presence on the ground, we will have to put twice the effort to outperform them," a senior leader of the party in West UP said.

These observations are a part of elaborate brainstorming SP ground cadre is doing after the defeat which comes across as unanticipated to many in their fold. "When we began reaching out to people during campaigns, it felt like people had begun mobilising against the BJP on core issues of inflation, unemployment and cattle menace. We were confident that we are staging a comeback," Amrendra Yadav, a SP worker in Prayagraj said.

However, BJP managed to retain its mandate, though by a lesser margin than 2017. For opposition, the workers and leaders on ground have begun mapping some main factors which contributed to the drubbing.