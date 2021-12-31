How a Karnataka School Almost Became the 1st Casualty of Anti-Conversion Bill

The BEO's order read, "It is found that some members of the school management are converting students and parents to Christianity." The order also accused the school of conducting the Christmas celebrations in "violation of norms" and "serving meat in classrooms."

The closure was the first of its kind as the Sanghatana's complaint and the BEO's letter reflected the effect of some clauses of the bill, including those on "allurement and force."

As per the bill, allurement includes, "any gift, gratification, easy money or material benefit in cash or kind." The bill defines "force" as "a show of force" and "undue influence" as "unconscientious use of influence or power." While there are other definitions of these clauses, in the complaint, the school management was accused of offering gifts in the form of food and religious literature to students. The management was also accused of influencing the students.

The complaint read, "The school management invited students and parents to the school on Christmas day and offered them meat, wine and Satya Veda, a Kannada translation of the bible."