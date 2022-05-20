ADVERTISEMENT
Gyanesh Bharti Appointed as Commissioner of Unified Delhi Municipal Corporation
The Home Ministry also appointed 1992-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as Special officer in the MCD.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Friday, 20 May, that Gyanesh Bharti was appointed as the commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Bharti is a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
The ministry further said that 1992-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar will take up the charge of Special officer in the MCD.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
