‘Eager to Impress’: Obama Mentions Rahul Gandhi in His Memoir 

Former United States President Barack Obama says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a “nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher” in his newly published political memoir A Promised Land.

The New York Times reviewed Obama’s memoir in which the former US president has drawn sketches of several leaders of the US and other nations, including that of Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The UPA government was in power during Barack Obama’s tenure from 2009-2017, and Rahul Gandhi was the Vice President of the Congress party. Gandhi met Obama in 2017. He had also tweeted about it.