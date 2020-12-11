Farmers Protest: Has Modi Govt Really ‘Softened’ Its Position?

A key role has also been played by intermediaries, who have conveyed the farmers' sentiment to the government. There are at least four intermediaries whose role is important.

RSS-Backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's farmers' wing - the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh - has constantly been appealing to the government to meet the farmers half way. The BKS has called for amendments to the three legislations, though it hasn't called for a complete repeal nor did it back the farmers' unions Bharat Bandh.

The BKS' feedback has been three-fold:

First, informing the government of the disaffection among farmers, not just due to the new farm laws but other factors as well.

Second, it has stressed the need for the government to communicate with farmers more effectively and remove any misunderstanding.

Third, it has also warned the Centre of the possible reactions that could take place if the farmers' concerns aren't addressed.

It has also pushed for a written assurance on the Minimum Support Prices.

Punjab BJP Leaders Like Surjit Jayani

BJP's Punjab leaders like Surjit Kumar Jayani have also been important intermediaries between the government and the farmers' unions. Jayani is particularly important as he is a prominent BJP face from the Malwa region, which is also the area of influence for most of the farm unions.

He hails from Fazilka in the South Western end of Punjab. Most of the other BJP leaders are either from Doaba - such as Union Minister Som Parkash or former MP Vijay Sampla, or from Majha like current state unit chief Ashwani Sharma or his immediate predecessor Shwait Malik.

Jayani therefore has a slightly better understanding of the farmers' unions than the other leaders.

Like Jayani and Punjab BJP, BJP’s Haryana unit has also communicated to the central leadership that the farmers’ anger shouldn’t be underestimated.

Dushyant Chautala and JJP

There are two other intermediaries, from outside the BJP and RSS hierarchy who have also contributed to this.

One is Dushyant Chautala and the Jannayak Janata Party. Like the BKS, JJP has also pushed for a written assurance on MSP.

Apparently, Chautala has also advised against use of any harsh tactics against the protesters.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Former CM Parkash Singh Badal

Then there's Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 3 December. He is known to have communicated that the continuing impasse could have "security implications", given that Punjab is a "sensitive border state".

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal spoke to PM Modi and urged him to solve the impasse and address farmers’ concerns.

So the feedback from all these intermediaries may have caused the Centre to temper its approach.