Farmers Protest: How Modi-Shah Underestimated Unions At Every Step

The first round of negotiations between the Union government and farmers' representatives remained inconclusive on Tuesday. The meeting lasted over three hours but the farmers' representatives rejected the Centre's offer that a committee be set up to look into the three legislations that have sparked the protests.

The farmers maintained that this discussion should have taken place before passing the Bills.

The government was represented by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Commerce, Industry, Food and Railways Piyush Goyal and Union MoS for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, who also hails from Punjab.

The next round of talks is expected to take place on 3 December.

Curiously, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was earlier reported to be leading the government delegation, was absent from the meeting.

Perhaps the involvement of Rajnath Singh as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah may have been kept for a later date just in case the talks break down and the standoff intensifies.