'Congress Always Tries to Insult Hindu Faith': Gujarat Leader Hardik Patel

Ex-Congress leader Hardik Patel hit out at his former party on Tuesday, 24 May, saying that it was constantly attempting to insult the Hindu faith and hurt the sentiments of the people.

"I had said earlier also that the Congress Party always attempts to hurt the sentiments of people, and tries to insult the Hindu faith," Patel said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also added that a former union minister and Gujarat Congress leader had allegedly said that "dogs urinate on the bricks of the Ram temple".