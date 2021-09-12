BJP to Decide New Gujarat CM Today; Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Joshi to Visit State
A BJP legislative party meeting will be held on Sunday in Gujarat to choose a new CM face to replace Vijay Rupani.
A day after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar will visit the state on Sunday, 12 September, as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central observers, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, a BJP legislative party meeting will be held on Sunday in the state as the party chooses a new CM face to replace Rupani.
Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, saying that he had conveyed his wishes to "work in party organisation under the leadership of prime minister and under the guidance of BJP chief".
On Saturday, a meeting was underway at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad, led by BJP General Secretary BL Santosh. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patil and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya – hinted to be frontrunners for the post – were also present at the meeting.
"Party observers have come (to Gandhinagar) and party will take decision on the name of new chief minister," added Rupani, after resignation.
The BJP leader had served as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home, are scheduled to be held early next year.
Who Will Be the Next CM?
Sources told The Quint that three names – CR Patil and Nitin Patel, along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya – are being considered for the position.
CR Patil, a member of Parliament, won the Lok Sabha elections in both 2014 and 2019 from Gujarat's Navsari constituency.
Nitin Patel, on the other hand, is the deputy chief minister of the state and holds a number of portfolios including finance, road and building, health and family welfare, medical education, among others.
Union Minister Mandaviya is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.