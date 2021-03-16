Govt Has No Info on Arnab’s Chat in TRP Case: Kishan Reddy in LS

The alleged chats between Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta included several controversial alleged conversations between Goswami and Dasgupta, regarding various news events (and Republic’s coverage of them), including the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike in February 2019.

On 14 February 2019, a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy near Pulwama led to the death of 40 military personnel. In alleged texts to Dasgupta on the day, Goswami first purportedly mentions that his channel was “20 minutes ahead on the biggest terrorist attack of the year in Kashmir”.

He then appears to go on to say, with regard to his channel’s coverage: “This attack we have won like crazy”.

On 23 February 2019, three days before Indian Air Force conducted a retaliatory strike on a reported terrorist camp in Pakistan at Balakot, Goswami allegedly told Dasgupta that “something big will happen.”

The chats also show Goswami complaining about TRP rankings of his competitors, while Dasgupta complains to him about the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and requests to help him get an advisor post with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Goswami also appears to have had some advance knowledge of the abrogation of Article 370 and the resultant change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir, which the government pushed through on 5 August 2019.