TRP Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail to Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 2 March, granted bail to the former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Partho Dasgupta, in connection with the TRP case.

Dasgupta was arrested on 24 December last year. He has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 6 lakh, and has to submit his passport before the court and appear before the Crime Branch every month for a period of six months, news agency ANI reported.

His name had emerged in the purported WhatsApp conversations with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police had earlier filed a supplementary charge sheet in the fake TRP scam case that included extensive purported chats, which were also leaked on social media. There were around 500 pages of WhatsApp conversations from Dasgupta’s phone annexed with that charge sheet, including alleged conversations with Goswami.