TRP Scam Charge Sheet Contains Goswami’s Chats With Ex-BARC CEO

According to PTI, the court also extended the interim relief for employees of the complainant company in the case, Hansa Research Group, till 29 January and directed the police that they are not to be called for inquiry for more than two days a week.

Along with this they submitted the status report to the court as well.

On 6 January, the Mumbai police had told court that it had found evidence against Goswami in the TRP scam. The alleged scam came to light last year after a complaint was filed by an executive of a BARC-affiliated research agency, alleging that the viewership data was being manipulated by some of these channels through contractors associated with the agency.

The modus operandi saw these contractors and other persons making fixed monthly payments to the BARC-empanelled families to view only certain channels/programmes – neither the agency nor BARC were aware of this till their internal audits started throwing up irregularities.