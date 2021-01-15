TRP Scam Charge Sheet Contains Goswami’s Chats With Ex-BARC CEO
The chats attached to the charge sheet in the TRP scam reveal Goswami asked for help to push TRPs for his channel.
Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet in Bombay High Court that includes extensive WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and others in the fake TRP scam.
In the chats, there are several pages of Goswami conversing with former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. Several portions of the charge sheet have been leaked on social media.
The content primarily shows how Goswami asked for help to push the TRPs of the channel ahead of other competing news channels.
The police has sought more time from court on 15 January to submit evidence, and assured the court that no coercive action will be taken against the editor and others till 29 January.
According to PTI, the court also extended the interim relief for employees of the complainant company in the case, Hansa Research Group, till 29 January and directed the police that they are not to be called for inquiry for more than two days a week.
Along with this they submitted the status report to the court as well.
On 6 January, the Mumbai police had told court that it had found evidence against Goswami in the TRP scam. The alleged scam came to light last year after a complaint was filed by an executive of a BARC-affiliated research agency, alleging that the viewership data was being manipulated by some of these channels through contractors associated with the agency.
The modus operandi saw these contractors and other persons making fixed monthly payments to the BARC-empanelled families to view only certain channels/programmes – neither the agency nor BARC were aware of this till their internal audits started throwing up irregularities.
