'Fixed in Family Photo Frame...': Naqvi’s Swipe on Rahul Gandhi’s London Remarks
Gandhi recently carried out an all-out attack on the Modi government at an event in the UK last week.
Taking a jab at Rahul Gandhi over his comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party in London, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday, 23 May, said that while the Congress’ existence is on “ventilator,” the “idiocy” of its leaders is on “accelerator”.
"Fixed in a family photo frame, the Congress has confined itself to becoming a fake kitty party," he claimed, adding that it has led to an “exodus” within the Congress.
“The Congress leaders defame India in a foreign country,” he said, addressing Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave.
The senior BJP leader alleged that the “Congress' craze to criticise” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the level of a “conspiracy to defame the country”.
Naqvi alleged that the Congress is not even accepted in a “mohalla (locality)” because of its “negative feudal mindset". He added that the Congress is not fighting a harmful ideology, but is rather fighting its own leaders’ “harmful idiocy".
"Sometimes they compare India with Pakistan, Sri Lanka or any other country, sometimes they raise fake and fabricated bogey of fear and hatred in the country only to defame India and tarnish its strength of harmony and tolerance," he added.
Gandhi recently carried out an all-out attack on the Modi government at an event in the UK last week, and said that the "deep state" in India is "chewing" the Indian state much like in Pakistan. He further compared Chinese transgressions in Ladakh with Russian aggression in Ukraine.
His remarks have spared much backlash from the ruling BJP, who called him a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader" who betrayed the country with his remarks made on foreign soil.
(With inputs from PTI)
