'Fixed in Family Photo Frame...': Naqvi’s Swipe on Rahul Gandhi’s London Remarks

Taking a jab at Rahul Gandhi over his comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party in London, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday, 23 May, said that while the Congress’ existence is on “ventilator,” the “idiocy” of its leaders is on “accelerator”.

"Fixed in a family photo frame, the Congress has confined itself to becoming a fake kitty party," he claimed, adding that it has led to an “exodus” within the Congress.

“The Congress leaders defame India in a foreign country,” he said, addressing Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave.