Ex-Pak Minister Arrested: How Islamabad Doesn't Spare Even 'Favourites'

Just a couple of weeks before the vote of no confidence, those protesting against the recent round of Baloch disappearances had been baton-charged by the Islamabad Capital Police. The lawyer, Imaan Mazari, who had joined the protest, stated that the authorities claimed that their protest had to be stopped lest it jeopardises an upcoming visit by the Australian cricket team. Though her mother condemned the state violence, no one had forgotten how a Bill on missing persons in the National Assembly never made it to the Senate – a case of a missing Bill now! While Pakistan’s security agencies are never named, it doesn't take much to figure out why certain actors would want the Bill not to be introduced.