Rahul's Adani Attack, PM's Speech, 'Pathaan': Budget Session Part 1 Highlights

On Wednesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 before Parliament.

Here are some of the highlights from the Budget:

Sitharaman announced an increase in the Income Tax Rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

She also announced that the agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.

Moreover, under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the central government would recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students over the next thee years.

Items like cigarettes and electric kitchen chimney will get costlier, while Lithium Ion cells for batteries, mobile phones, etc, will get cheaper.

You can check out more details on the Union Budget 2023 here.