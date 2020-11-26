Icon of Farmers’ Protest: Man Who Jumped to Stop Water Cannon

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws had to face heavy police and paramilitary deployment, water cannons, barricades and detentions in their march towards Delhi.

Despite the obstacles, many farmers managed to continue marching on. Several images became representative of the resilience of the protesting farmers - from an elderly woman protester from Punjab marching on foot to two farmers braving water cannons on the road.

But one video that has now become iconic is that of a young protester named Navdeep Singh, jumping on top of Varun - the Vehicle Mounted Water Cannon - and turning the tap off, in the process helping several protesting farmers who were being targetted by it.