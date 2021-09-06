'Will Cooperate': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED in Coal Case
Last week, Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira had written to ED saying she won't be able to appear before it in Delhi.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 6 September, for questioning in connection with a coal scam case.
At the ED office in Delhi, Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "I am ready to face any investigation. The investigation agency is doing their job. As a citizen, we must cooperate with them."
The ED had sent the notices earlier asking Abhishek Banerjee to appear on 6 September while his wife Rujira Naroola Banerjee was given the date of 1 September.
Can't Appear in Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Told ED
Last week, Rujira had written to the ED saying that she won't be able to appear before it in Delhi, asserting that it would not be safe for her to travel to Delhi alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and had told the agency to consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at her residence.
"I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put me and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my own residence since your organisation has an office in Kolkata and I reside here too," her letter to the ED assistant director read.
"Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal. I assure every cooperation from my side," she had added in the letter dated 31 August, according to IANS.
The ED's investigation in the case had begun after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.
Back in February, the CBI had questioned Rujira in connection with the coal scam case. The CBI had on 23 February gone to her residence to examine her just days ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.
Abhishek's sister-in-law, Menaka Gambhir, was also among those questioned by the CBI in February.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
