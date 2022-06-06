ED Conducts Searches at Residence of Arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain
The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain on 30 May and a special court had last week granted ED his custody till 9 June.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 6 June, searched the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI reported.
The ED had arrested Jain on Monday, 30 May, and a special court had last week granted ED custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader till 9 June.
The ED, in April this year, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The ED's probe had reportedly revealed that during the period from 2015-16, the companies owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries of nearly Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the "hawala route".
