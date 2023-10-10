ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ED Raids Residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Alleged Money Laundering Case

The raids are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
ED Raids Residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Alleged Money Laundering Case
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 10 October, raided the Delhi residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

This comes after the ED took cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR over alleged corruption in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan is the chairman.

The raids are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI reported.

The Okhla MLA was arrested by the ACB in September last year over alleged irregularities in appointments, embezzlement of funds, and misuse of official position as chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan was subsequently granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

The raids against Khan come close on the heels of the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.
Also Read

Photos: AAP Workers Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Photos: AAP Workers Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest in Excise Policy Case

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:   AAP   ED   Amanatullah Khan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×