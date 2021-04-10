After 3 States Finish Voting, EC Wakes Up to Reiterate COVID Norms

The Election Commission of India, in a letter dated 9 April to national and state political parties, reiterated the guidelines for strict observance of COVID-19 protocols during election rallies, meetings and campaigning, saying that the poll body "will not hesitate" in banning these in cases of breach.

Coming amid the worrying surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the letter stated that instances of election meetings and campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of physical distancing and wearing of masks, have been flouted in disregard to its guidelines issued last year.