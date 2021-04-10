West Bengal Polls: Voting Underway for 44 Seats in Phase 4
Catch all the live updates on Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly polls here.
The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election is being held on Saturday, 10 April, with polling to be held in 44 constituencies across five districts.
In this phase, the districts which will see polling are Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.
373 candidates are in fray in this phase including some prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.
- The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy 789 companies of Central forces – the highest force concentration so far – in the fourth phase of elections
- Polling will be held for nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly
- About 1.15 crore voters will choose from 373 candidates in 15,940 polling stations
Highest Force Deployment for This Phase
The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy 789 companies of Central forces – the highest force concentration so far – in the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal.
"Presently, there are around 800 companies of central forces in the state, but the commission has assured to send another 200 companies from Assam where elections have recently concluded. This will take the number of central forces to 1,000 companies, which is the highest deployment in the state in any election so far. This additional 200 companies will be used for the elections in North Bengal as this it will be logistically easier," said a senior commission official in the state.
The rest of the forces after poll deployment will be used for guarding the strong-rooms and containing post-poll violence.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.