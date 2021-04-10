West Bengal Polls: Voting Underway for 44 Seats in Phase 4

The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election is being held on Saturday, 10 April, with polling to be held in 44 constituencies across five districts.

In this phase, the districts which will see polling are Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

373 candidates are in fray in this phase including some prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.