'Don't Think Fadnavis Accepted Position Happily': Pawar Congratulates CM Shinde

Hours after rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said in a press conference on Thursday, 30 June, that nobody expected Shinde to be appointed to the top post.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had earlier decided to stay out of the Cabinet, he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

He said that the rebel MLAs and Shinde himself were expecting that he would take up the Deputy CM post. The NCP chief said,