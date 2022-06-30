'Don't Think Fadnavis Accepted Position Happily': Pawar Congratulates CM Shinde
While BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had previously decided to stay out of the Cabinet, he took oath as the Deputy CM.
Hours after rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said in a press conference on Thursday, 30 June, that nobody expected Shinde to be appointed to the top post.
While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had earlier decided to stay out of the Cabinet, he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
He said that the rebel MLAs and Shinde himself were expecting that he would take up the Deputy CM post. The NCP chief said,
"I don't think that the one who led MLAs to Assam had expected more than the post of Deputy CM. But in BJP, as per order - be it from Delhi or Nagpur - CM post has been given to Eknath Shinde...The person who was CM and LoP has been asked to take oath as Deputy CM. It's shocking."
'Shiv Sena Is Not Finished': NCP Chief
Commenting on the future of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Pawar said that the party had previously fought back many rebellions and said that he believed that Shiv Sena was not finished, reported Hindustan Times.
He said, "I don’t think Shiv Sena is finished. Previously, too, Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled but he and his supporters later lost elections. Narayan Rane too later faced defeat. Sena has faced multiple rebellions."
The NCP chief had earlier congratulated Shinde on his appointment as the CM and hoped that he would protect the interests of Maharashtra.
He tweeted,
"Congratulations to Eknath Shinde on his election as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra! I sincerely hope that the interests of Maharashtra will be safeguarded by him."
According to news agency ANI, Pawar said, "He showed the power of taking such a large number of MLAs to Guwahati. He inspired people to quit Shiv Sena. I don't know if it happened earlier. But it didn't happen without preparation."
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.