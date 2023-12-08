Despite Tension Over Congress Losses, INDIA Bloc Comes Together For Mahua Moitra

Leaders of opposition parties began making jibes at the Congress soon after the election results. SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, in an event addressing the masses earlier this week said, “Ab parinaam aa gaya hai toh ahankar bhi khatam ho gaya. Aane wale samay mein phir rasta niklega (Now that the results are out, the ego has also ended. In the coming days, a new way forward will be found).”

Yadav had already had a war of words with Congress ahead of the elections in MP. The Congress had refused to share seats with the SP in MP, stating that the party doesn’t have a following there. In turn, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the Congress of “cheating” and “betrayal” and said that he now knows the INDIA alliance is limited to national level only.

Now, the SP leader is likely to concede little to nothing in Uttar Pradesh, where Congress’ influence is limited only to a few seats. Sources said that the SP will not propose any seats for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh but will have the party come up with a detailed proposal, for the SP to either approve or dismiss.

Banerjee too had said in so many words that the Congress lost because of its failure to accommodate regional parties. “The Congress has won Telangana. They would have won Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan too. INDIA parties cut some votes and this is the truth. We had suggested a seat-sharing arrangement. They lost because of division of votes,” Banerjee said. National Conference’s Omar Abdullah asserted the same. “What would have they lost if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav... They have lost anyway,” he had said.

Regional parties rushing to condemn the Congress for not being accommodative in the three state elections signals that these parties will use the losses as a bargaining chip, to prevent Congress from asking for a lion’s share in any of their states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.