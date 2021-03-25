Here’s How the NCT Bill 2021 Infringes on Rights of Delhi Citizens

At a time in India when a human rights watchdog has downgraded our country to being only “partly free”, the recent amendments to the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act or NCT may just rub more salt in our wounds at being a called “electoral autocracy”.

The NCT Bill, 2021, introduced in the Lok Sabha last week and passed by the Rajya Sabha today, unilaterally gives discretionary powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on everyday actions and dilutes the powers of the elected Delhi government.