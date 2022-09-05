Delhi LG Sends Legal Notice to AAP Leaders for 'Defamatory Slogans' Against Him

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, on Monday, 5 September, sent a legal notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders – Atishi Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah – for accusing him of corruption and raising 'defamatory allegations' against him.

The AAP leaders have been asked to reply within 48 hours.