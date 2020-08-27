Post CWC Meet, Cong Appoints New Chief Whip & Forms Group of MPs

The Congress on Thursday, 27 August, appointed Jairam Ramesh as the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, and constituted a group of 10 MPs to deal with issues relating to the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

This comes just days after a fiery Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in which a 'dissent' letter by 23 party leaders, calling for a restructuring in the party, became the centre of attention. After high drama, which also saw the signatories of the letter being criticised on multiple fronts, the meeting ended with the decision in favour of Sonia Gandhi continuing as the interim chief of the party for the time being.

According to sources cited by ANI on Thursday, the group of 10 MPs includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.