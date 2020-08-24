Takeaways From CWC Meet – Sonia’s Offer, Sibal’s Deleted Tweet
Sonia Gandhi offered to step down from the post of party president.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting over the Congress party’s revival on Monday, 24 August.
Senior leader and one of the signatories of a ‘dissident letter’ to Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal tweeted during the meeting that Rahul Gandhi accused them of “colluding with the BJP”, but later deleted the tweet, saying Rahul personally clarified it.
Here’s everything that has happened so far:
- 23 Congress leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi raising critical questions about the party and demanding sweeping changes.
- Sonia Gandhi offered to step down from the post of party president, on Sunday, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting.
- Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members to begin deliberations to choose new party chief, but former prime minister Manmohan Singh urged her to not step down, reported PTI.
- Sources have informed PTI that Sonia Gandhi handed over a letter of response to AICC secretary KC Venugopal.
- Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that he was deeply hurt by the dissident letter, as it came at a time when the party was embroiled in a fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised, reported News 18.
- Kapil Sibal, in a tweet saying Rahul Gandhi had accused them of colluding with the BJP, added that he had defended the party in Rajasthan and Manipur. However, on receiving clarification from Rahul Gandhi, he deleted the tweet.
- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nahi Azad said that he will resign from the party if found guilty of colluding with BJP, reported PTI.
- Manmohan Singh, AK Anthony, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Divya Spadana criticised the letter by the 23 dissident Congress leaders.
(With inputs from PTI and News18.)
