Takeaways From CWC Meet – Sonia’s Offer, Sibal’s Deleted Tweet

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting over the Congress party’s revival on Monday, 24 August.



Senior leader and one of the signatories of a ‘dissident letter’ to Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal tweeted during the meeting that Rahul Gandhi accused them of “colluding with the BJP”, but later deleted the tweet, saying Rahul personally clarified it.

Here’s everything that has happened so far: