Convoy Meant To Be Carrying Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attacked in Patna, 11 Arrested

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.

PTI
Published
Politics
1 min read
i

Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, 21 August, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said.

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added.

"When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles," Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said.

"A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons," he added.

Topics:  Nitish Kumar   Bihar

Topics:  Nitish Kumar   Bihar 

