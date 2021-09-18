Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Steps Down Amid Calls for Leadership Change

Ahead of crucial Congress meeting in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September stepped down from his post amid calls for leadership change within Punjab Congress. This comes months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM said.

The CM's son Raninder Singh earlier took to Twitter to write, "I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all."