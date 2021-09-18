Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Steps Down Amid Calls for Leadership Change
The development comes after renewed calls for a leadership change ahead on the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Ahead of crucial Congress meeting in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September stepped down from his post amid calls for leadership change within Punjab Congress. This comes months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM said.
The CM's son Raninder Singh earlier took to Twitter to write, "I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all."
The resignation comes just before a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet is scheduled to be held at the party office in Chandigarh with the party's Punjab observers Harsh Rawat, Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary in attendance.
Earlier, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took to Twitter to hail party leader Rahul Gandhi for solving the "Gordian knot".
"Kudos to Shri Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled Congress workers, but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis," he tweeted.
Along with Jakhar, Sidhu and party leader Ambika Soni are said to be the front runners for the CM post in case of Singh's ouster.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.