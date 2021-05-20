Toolkit Row | Suspend BJP Leaders’ Accounts: Cong Tells Twitter

Congress on 19 May wrote to Twitter Inc, asking them to suspend accounts of several BJP leaders who shared the alleged Congress ‘toolkit’, claiming dissemination of false information.

Several police complaints have also been lodged against BJP leaders who shared the alleged Congress ‘toolkit’, claiming that the BJP had forged and fabricated the documents to divert attention from the Central government’s mismanagement of the COVID crisis.

A criminal complaint against BJP’s Sambit Patra was lodged at the Sansad Marg police station in Delhi by an Indian Youth Congress functionary on 20 May.

Another FIR was lodged against BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh, and Patra at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur by Rajasthan Congress Secretary Jaswant Gurjar.