Post Polls, Congress Has Two States Left Under Its Rule: Will They Survive?

Apart from this, Baghel suffers from public discontent across the state.

Protests have erupted in:

Northern Chhattisgarh against the coal mining projects and Baghel's actions State capital Raipur where a farmer's protest, which started in January still continues Down south in Bastar, which is brimming with protests at multiple places against the decade-old issue of atrocities against the tribals

It is evident that Baghel has more or less failed to address the issues on which he rode to the state administration.